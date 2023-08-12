Massive Tiranga rallyheld in Budgam

Budgam, Aug 12: A massive Tiranga rally was held today in Budgam as part of PM’s call for Har Ghar Tiranga.
The rally witnessed the enthusiastic and overwhelming participation of people from all over Budgam, sportspersons, NGO volunteers, personnel from Police and CAPF. The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Budgam, Akshay Labroo along with SSP Budgam, Al Tahir Gillani also participated in the rally.
During the rally, happy chants of Jai Hind could be heard all through the Budgam town as part of the Tiranga rally. ADDC Budgam, Dr. Akhramullah tak, ADC Budgam Dr Nasir Ahmad, ASP Gowhar Ahmad and senior civil and police officers participated. The rally started from Sports Stadium Budgam and passed through District Hospital and District Court road before successfully culminating at Old Bus Stand Budgam.