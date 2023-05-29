Master Plan for Bangus Valley | High Court seeks Govt’s response on PIL

Srinagar, May 29: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh on Monday sought the government's response on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking directions for preparing the Master Plan for north Kashmir’s green tourist destination Bangus valley and its preservation.
For response to the PIL, a bench of Chief Justice N Kotiswar Singh and Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi issued notice to J&K’s Commissioner Secretary Forest Department, Conservator of Forests, North Circle, Sopore, Divisional Forest Officer, Kehmil Forest Division, Kralpora, Kupwara, District Development Commissioner Kupwara, and Chief Executive Officer, Lolab Bangus Drangyadi Development Authority (LBDDA), Kupwara.
While the PIL filed by advocate Umar Mir calls for preparing the Master Plan for Bangus Valley in keeping with Jammu and Kashmir Development Act 1970, it urges for preservation of natural beauty of the tourist spot.
The PIL also urges that no concrete constructions and buildings are allowed to be constructed in Bangus and no allotment of land is made in haphazard manner and in excess for commercial activities.
The PIL underlines that Bangus is a newly explored tourist destination, that it has been provided the road connectivity recently, and thousands of tourist visit every day to this spot.
The PIL underscores that the beautiful tourist destination Bangus is an adventure place spread over an area of 300 hectares in district Kupwara at an altitude of 10,000 feet above the sea level.
“It is a point of attraction for many tourists and visitors because of its long and wide green meadows, dense forests, streams and small and big valleys, and slopes of the side plateaus,” it says.
In absence of a Master Plan, the petitioner says, the Green Valley of Bangus is under threat of haphazard constructions and allotments for commercial purposes which would prove fatal for the natural beauty of the spot and its meadows and trees and streams.
“The LBDDA before carrying on any developmental activity needs to have an eco-friendly master plan for Bangus Valley for its sustainable development so that no concrete construction is allowed there and no haphazard allotments of land are made to private persons for commercial purposes, which would effect the beauty and natural flora and fauna of Bangus Valley,” the PIL says.