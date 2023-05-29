Master Plan for Bangus Valley | High Court seeks Govt’s response on PIL

For response to the PIL, a bench of Chief Justice N Kotiswar Singh and Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi issued notice to J&K’s Commissioner Secretary Forest Department, Conservator of Forests, North Circle, Sopore, Divisional Forest Officer, Kehmil Forest Division, Kralpora, Kupwara, District Development Commissioner Kupwara, and Chief Executive Officer, Lolab Bangus Drangyadi Development Authority (LBDDA), Kupwara.

While the PIL filed by advocate Umar Mir calls for preparing the Master Plan for Bangus Valley in keeping with Jammu and Kashmir Development Act 1970, it urges for preservation of natural beauty of the tourist spot.