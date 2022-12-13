Mastermind of ex-MLC’s murder case among 5 dacoits arrested: Police

Out of 10 gangsters involved in the dacoity, 9 of them were from Punjab and they had come to the house of Aggarwal with the intention to call Choudhary Nagar Singh to his residence and kill him there (at the house of Aggarwal), but when they failed in their efforts. They carried out the dacoity and escaped with the cash.

The police investigation pointed out the teaming of gangsters from different states i.e., Punjab, and Jammu. One among the five arrested criminals namely Amit Rana alias Harpreet Singh was the mastermind of the murder of prominent transporter and former MLC Tarlochan Singh Wazir. Wazir was shot dead in Delhi.