‘Mathematics is a language of modern science’

Prof A P Singh, Former Vice-Chancellor, Central University Rajasthan and Prof M A Sofi, Former Dean Academics University of Kashmir were special guests on the occasion.

Director South Campus Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Khanday formally welcomed the guests, academic coordinators, teaching and non-teaching staff, research scholars and students.

The objective of the workshop is to expose young faculty and research scholars to latest trends in mathematics and to establish linkage between different research institutes, he said.

In his plenary talk, Prof M A Sofi spoke at length about the role of mathematics in the contemporary era and in solving the research problems. He said that mathematics is considered as a language of modern science and it is important to have a taste of mathematics for satisfaction and result-oriented outcome.

In the technical session, Prof Sofi and Prof A P Singh delivered their lectures on Functional Analysis and Complex Analysis.

60 participants are attending the workshop, including assistant professors from various colleges and universities of the country, in both offline and online modes.

Academic Coordinator and Organising Secretary of the workshop, Dr Feroz Ahmad Bhat, gave a detailed account of the programme and conducted proceedings of the inaugural session. Dr Mohammad Iqbal Bhat, Senior Assistant Professor delivered a vote of thanks.