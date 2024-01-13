Baramulla, Jan 13: The District Magistrate Baramulla Saturday appointed the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Gulmarg as Inquiry Officer to conduct a magisterial inquiry into the killing of an accused terrorist in Karhama Kunzer on May 6, 2023.

Abid Ahmad Wani of Yarhol Babapora, Qazigund of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district was killed during a gunfight with the security forces.

As per the notice issued vide Order No DCB/ARA/180-111/MISC/2178-81, the family members or the Next of Kin of the deceased and people have been informed that if they have anything to say regarding the incident and desire to depose and record their statement, they should attend the office of the SDM Gulmarg headquarters at Tangmarg during office hours from 11 am to 3 pm within 10 days from the issuance of this notice.