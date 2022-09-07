MBBS student from Bijbehara dies in Bangladesh mishap

Srinagar, Sept 7: A girl student from south Kashmir’s Anantnag district has died in Bangladesh where she was pursuing MBBS with her family appealing the authorities to help them bring her body back home.
News agency KNO quoted a family member saying that Khusboo Manzoor daughter of Manzoor Ahmad of Katoo village of Bijbehara fell off the hostel building of her college on Tuesday.
She succumbed to her injuries at the hospital today, the family member said.
The family appealed the concerned authorities to help them to bring her body back for the last rites.