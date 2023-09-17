MC Ganderbal organises campaign

On the occasion, the ADC highlighted the purpose of the Swachhta Hi Seva campaign and urged all stakeholders to participate actively in cleanliness drives during the campaign.

During the day, a series of lively rallies, Sanitation drives and awareness sessions were held in the town with the commitment to a cleaner and greener Ganderbal.

Swachhta pledge was also taken on the occasion by the participants who pledged to serve mother India by keeping the country neat and clean and committed towards cleanliness and devote time for this.