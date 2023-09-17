MC Ganderbal organises campaign

Ganderbal, Sep 17: In view of ongoing Swachhta Hi Sewa Campaign, the Municipal Council Ganderbal today organised Swachhta League from Qamaria Park Ganderbal.
Swachhta League was launched by Additional Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Mehraj-ud-Din Shah along with President Municipal Council Ganderbal, Altaf Ahmad and EO Municipal Council Ganderbal.
The event witnessed overwhelming participation of government officials, Councilors, locals and students who carried out a mega sanitation and cleanliness drive in and around the Qamaria Park.
On the occasion, the ADC highlighted the purpose of the Swachhta Hi Seva campaign and urged all stakeholders to participate actively in cleanliness drives during the campaign.
During the day, a series of lively rallies, Sanitation drives and awareness sessions were held in the town with the commitment to a cleaner and greener Ganderbal.
Swachhta pledge was also taken on the occasion by the participants who pledged to serve mother India by keeping the country neat and clean and committed towards cleanliness and devote time for this.