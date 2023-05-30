‘MC President Uri, others join DPAP’

According to a press note, also block president Congress Ajaz Ahmed Beigh joined DPAP. The massive joining took place in presence of senior party leader, treasurer Taj Mohiuddin at Chandanwari. "DPAP is committed to its promises made with the people of J&K and will leave no stone unturned for the redressal of the miseries of the general public," Taj Mohiudin said on the occasion. He said the people in J&K were deceived by the successive regimes who have always neglected their genuine demands. Such political leaders sadistically played with their emotions for which they will be never forgiven," he said.