MC Shopian closes down several dumping sites

Last week, the MCS made the first phase of the newly constructed facility operational after Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, inaugurated the facility via virtual mode. The first leg of the plant was constructed at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore while the total cost of the facility is around 3.85 crore.

Soon after its inauguration, the MCS shut six dumping sites in the town, giving the residents a reason to cheer.