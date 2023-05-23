MC Shopian closes down several dumping sites

Shopian, May 23: To the delight of the residents of south Kashmir’s Shopian town, the Municipal Council Shopian has shut several dumping sites in the area following the inauguration of a solid waste management plant.
Last week, the MCS made the first phase of the newly constructed facility operational after Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, inaugurated the facility via virtual mode. The first leg of the plant was constructed at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore while the total cost of the facility is around 3.85 crore.
Soon after its inauguration, the MCS shut six dumping sites in the town, giving the residents a reason to cheer.
“Some of these sites were in the heart of town and produced a rancid odour round the clock, which caused much inconvenience to both the residents and pedestrians,” said Mubashir Ahmad, a resident.
He said that they hoped a fully operational facility would do away with the issue of all dumping sites located in and around the town. The facility has a capacity to treat 12 tonnes per day and in the current operational phase, the facility treats 1-4 tonnes per day.
Suhail Malik, Executive Officer MCS, told Greater Kashmir that the town was inching towards becoming a zero-waste community.