MC Shopian illuminates dark streets of town

Shopian, Mar 31: As soon as dusk falls, all the thoroughfares and dingy streets of south Kashmir's Shopian town light up like a Christmas tree --thanks to the new initiative of Municipal Council Shopian ( MCS).
The MCS rolled out the Luminous Shopian initiative and installed dozens of new lights and the defunct sodium vapor lights were replaced by the Highmast LED lights.
The lights were installed all across the town and along the historic Mughal road, making the streets and lanes not only brighter but safer too.
Suhail Malik, Executive Officer MCS told Greater Kashmir that at least 173 LED Highmast lights replaced the non-functional sodium vapor lights in the town. He also said that an additional 66 lights were also installed.
Javed Ahmad, a local resident, said that the street lights instilled a sense of security among the people walking during the evening hours in the town.
"It will also help in curbing the crimes and possible incidents of thefts in the area", he said.
A local shopkeeper while appreciating the initiative said that a bright market during the late evening could enhance the shopping hours.
"When you are having an illuminated market, people will prefer to shop till late in the evening", he added.