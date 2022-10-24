MC Sopore takes initiative to turn waste into useful objects

Sopore, Oct 24: RAAHAT an NGO in collaboration with Municipal Council Sopore has taken an initiative "Kabaad Se Jugaad" where the social workers of RAAHAT acquired various skills and learned to reuse solid waste like plastic bottles, old tyres, used pens, cardboards etc to make them very attractive and useful objects.

Talking to media chairman RAAHAT Aashiq Hussain Zaki said “that we will start an awareness programme in schools & colleges, where our social workers will train the students in how they can use the waste to make various useful objects.”