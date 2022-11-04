MC Uri councillors move no-confidence motion against Prez, Vice- Prez

Srinagar, Nov 04: Seven ward councillors of Municipal Committee Uri (MCU) have submitted a no-confidence motion against the Municipal Committee President Bharat Kumar and Vice-President Mohd Younis Beigh.
Two separate letters have been written to the Executive Officer Municipal Committee Uri that read, “The present President and Vice-President are not working as per the best wishes of the general public and have ignored all of us since last year.”
“So, we the below mentioned councillors submit the no-confidence motion duly signed by us and request that further process may be initiated for election of new president and vice-president,” the letters read, copies of which are with Greater Kashmir.
The locals of Uri have also accused both the President and Vice-President of failing to take up the developmental works of their areas.
“Leave any major work, main town Uri has no parking space yet, two toilet facilities have been built some years back but are defunct and there is no clue of streetlights till date,” locals alleged.
It is pertinent to mention here that Kumar has been contesting the municipal committee elections from Congress party while Beigh stood as an independent candidate.
On Wednesday, Executive Officer Municipal Committee Uri in a letter informed all the councillors about the special meeting pertaining to the floor test.
“As desired by worthy President Municipal Committee Uri a special meeting of all the elected members is to be held on 9-11-22 at 2 pm in the office of the Executive Officer Municipal Committee to discuss no confidence motion and conduct of floor test thereof,” the letter reads.