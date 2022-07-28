MD Cable Car Corporation lays foundation of Ski Drag Lift at Sonamarg

Srinagar: Ghulam Jeelani Zargar, the managing director of Cable Car Corporation, laid the groundwork for the development of the Ski Drag lift in Sonmarg.

Officers from Sonamarg Development Authority, including the CEO, were present.

The J&K Cable Car Corporation is building a contemporary ski store with the newest imported ski equipment as well as other related amenities for a total project cost of Rs 4.25 crore.

The ski drag lift has a capacity of 300 skis per hour and is 260 metres long. M/S: Adventure India Pvt Ltd, which has French technology partner POMAglaski and installed the Gulmarg Gondola in Gulmarg, has been given the project.