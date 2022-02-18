MD KPDCL orders transfer of 21 officers across Kashmir

Srinagar, Feb 18: The office of Managing Director, Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation (KPDCL) issued an order to transfer various officers across Kashmir.
As per the order issued by MD KPDCL, 21 officers have been posted and adjusted to new places of posting across various eclectic sub-divisions of Kashmir.
According to the order, Javaid Ahmad Shah has been transferred and posted to ED Kulgam (S/D Kulgam), Arshad Hussain Koul has been posted to ED-4 (S/D Khanyar), Junaid Ahmad Mir, ED-4th (S/D Khanyar) has been posted to SSD Tangmarg, relieving Bashir Ahmad Ganie Incharge AEE from additional charges.
Likewise, Ashaq Hussain Malik has been posted to ECWD Pampore (S/D Stores) and Muhammad Yousuf Thoker posted to STD-2 (TO/Stores). The order said that Zulfikar Muhammad Hanif has been posted to STD-Sopore (S/D Sopore) and Javid Ahmad Parray posted to ED-1st (S/D Street Light).
Nusrat Gul has been posted to SE Planning while Ghulam Saqlain Mir has been posted to MM Unit 1st Srinagar, however, he would work in the corporate office till further orders.
Likewise, Sheikh Iqbal has been posted to STD-Spore (TO/Stores), Shahzada Shahid has been posted to STD-1st (S/D 2nd), and Asif Nasir Bhat to ED-Sumbal (S/D Sumbal). Vaseem Mustafa has been posted to Project Division Pulwama and Shahnawaz Ahmad Wani to TO Circle Office Sopore.
Tariq Rasool Want TO SE O&M Circle 1st Srinagar) has been posted as Chief Engineer Planning and Procurement, Nissar Ahmad Kanyoo has been posted to (TO Circle Office Bijbehara). Showkat Hussain has been posted to MM unit Bijbehara. However, he would work in Project Division Pulwama till further orders.
Likewise, Syed Ahmad Hakeem, Project Division Pulwama has been posted to ED-Pulwama (TO/Stores), Muhammad Ishaq Bhat MM Unit 1st Srinagar posted to TO Circle 1st Srinagar, Mushtaq Ahmad Choudhary Incharge Assistant Engineer JPDCL has been posted to ED-1st Srinagar (S/D Dalgate), Shiveta Dhar Koul Incharge Assistant Engineer JPDCL has been posted to ED-2nd Srinagar (S/D Street Light).