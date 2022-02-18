MD KPDCL orders transfer of 21 officers across Kashmir

As per the order issued by MD KPDCL, 21 officers have been posted and adjusted to new places of posting across various eclectic sub-divisions of Kashmir.

According to the order, Javaid Ahmad Shah has been transferred and posted to ED Kulgam (S/D Kulgam), Arshad Hussain Koul has been posted to ED-4 (S/D Khanyar), Junaid Ahmad Mir, ED-4th (S/D Khanyar) has been posted to SSD Tangmarg, relieving Bashir Ahmad Ganie Incharge AEE from additional charges.