MD KPDCL reviews status of electrical works of transit camps

Srinagar, Jan 4: The Managing Director, Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (KPDCL), M Yasin Chowdary oday chaired a meeting to review the status of electrical works of transit camps, mid-winter review of DT/Pole buffer stock availability and AT&C losses.
The MD, KPDCL directed the concerned to expedite the electrical works of transit camps situated across Kashmir Province. He also issued strict instructions to bring down the AT&C losses.
Executives Engineers of KPDCL were instructed to expedite the land allotment process for different Receiving Stations related to Transit Camp Project and for on boarding District Administration.
During the meeting, the chair was apprised of the different issues related to availability of Buffer stock of Distribution Transformers by various Executives Engineers of O&M of KPDCL.
After giving patient hearing to the issues, the MD, KPDCL directed the Executive Engineer, Central Workshop Division, Pampore to issue Distribution Transformers of various capacities to Divisions, which are highly impacted due to onset of winter season.
Also, directions were issued on the spot to different officials of KPDCL to bring down the replacement time of Damaged Distribution Transformers.
Central Workshop Division Pampore was directed to frame a strategy, so that repair and replacement time of damaged Distribution Transformers is kept to minimum.
The MD, KPDCL also directed the Officers to increase the number of inspections, so as to prevent frequent damage of transformers due to illegal pilferages.