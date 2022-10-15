MD NITI Aayog reviews progress of Baramulla district under ADP

Srinagar, Oct 15: Managing Director, Aspirational District Programme (Govt of India) Rakesh Ranjan today paid visit to Baramulla district where he carried out various developmental activities and reviewed the overall progress of the district under Aspirational District Programme (ADP).
At the outset, the MD NITI Aayog accompanied by DC Baramulla Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar paid a visit to Wagoora block where he laid the foundation stone of Tehsil Complex under Aspirational District Programme. The estimated cost of the project is Rs. 38.30 lacs.