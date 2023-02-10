Meagre enrolment in newly established colleges | HED constitutes special team to ascertain reasons

“The meeting discussed all the issues which included slow pace of work on college buildings, non-availability of the land for the construction purpose and meagre enrolment in some colleges which were made operational some two years ago,” said a top official who was part of the meeting. “There are issues of non-availability of land as the government has made it clear that the buildings should be constructed on state land instead of property land because the government cannot bear the compensation to be provided to the land donor,” he said.

As already reported by this newspaper, some of the newly established degree colleges failed to attract the students for the admissions in the last two academic sessions while the construction of permanent buildings for the majority of the colleges has been caught in official wrangles. “In some cases there are disputes over location of the college and the issue has become sub-judice while in some cases there is no land available,” the official said.