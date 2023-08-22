Measures to curb drug abuse, narcotic trafficking  reviewed in Ganderbal

During the meeting, threadbare discussion was held on various issues pertaining to incidence of drug addiction, areas of concern and hotspots of drug use and action taken by the concerned departments with regard to curbing the menace of drugs.

The DC sought realistic data from all stakeholders regarding the status of drug addiction and cultivation of restricted crops.

While reviewing the status of cultivation of cannabis in the district, the Tehsildars informed that many awareness camps, road shows and participation in parent teacher meets were held in different areas of their jurisdictions regarding misuse of cannabis, poppy and other psychotropic substances.