Meat sellers in Kashmir to face license cancellation for overpricing

Srinagar, Apr 23: Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today impressed on officers to take intensive measures to ensure quality meat and other eatables to people
The meeting was attended by Commissioner SMC, Commissioner Food Safety, Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar and officers from Animal Husbandry and Sheep Husbandry, Food Safety, Food Testing Lab Dalgate, Legal Metrology, Food and Drugs, SMC, Food and Drugs organization, FCS&CA and others
While issuing strict directions against violators of standard guidelines, he exhorted officers to book erring traders under relevant sections of law besides asking them to cancel the license of those meat sellers who have been found violating quality guidelines frequently.
Meanwhile, the Deputy Director Food & Drug organization informed the meeting that all the mobile testing labs have been linked with GPS to monitor the routine functioning and location where samples for food testing are collected.
She informed that the organization has enhanced the capacity of analyzing samples from 200 to 600.
On the occasion, Div Com directed the concerned to tie with food analyzing labs in Northern States of the country to increase the number of samples testing to one thousand.
It was informed that the department is conducting random quality checking drives of milk brought from different areas to the city.
Div Com also impressed on Additional Deputy Commissioners to settle FSSAI cases and reduce overall number of cases below fifty by each district.
He also directed Animal Husbandry and Sheep Husbandry officers to depute seven VAS officers each for Srinagar while two each for every other districts to assist the Food & Drug control department during meat quality check drives.