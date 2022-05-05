Mechanic dies after blast in air compressor machine in Kupwara

Srinagar, May 5: A 45-year-old motor mechanic died after the air compressor at his tyre puncture-mending shop exploded in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Thursday, officials said.
Quoting a police official, news agency GNS reported that the incident took place near Zunrashi Chowkibal area of the north Kashmir district.
The victim has been identified as Dilawar Ahmad Mir.
Mir was shifted to local hospital but doctors declared him brought dead on arrival. Legal proceedings in connection with the incident have been launched.