Mechanic dies in Lassipora Industrial Estate

Pulwama, Oct 15: A mechanic died while repairing a machine inside a cold storage unit in the Lassipora industrial estate of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday.
The deceased has been identified as Sheikh Muzafar Ahmad, son of Sheikh Ghulam Hassan of Chakoora, Pulwama.
The incident occurred on Saturday evening when a heavy machine fell on him, leaving him grievously injured.
An official said that he was shifted to District Hospital Pulwama where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
“After all medico-legal formalities, his body was handed over to his family,” the official said.
Ahmad is survived by his wife and two children.
A resident said that he was the sole breadwinner of his family.