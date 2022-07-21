Mechanism in place to avoid target killings: HC

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh Thursday said that it was “common knowledge that the administration was making all efforts to provide security and protection to the religious minorities in J&K and a robust mechanism was being deployed to avoid targeted killings and to investigate it”.

Disposing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) by Kashmiri Pandit Sangarsh Samiti (KPSS), which had sought the court’s intervention to protect the lives of the religious minorities in J&K in the aftermath of target killings earlier this year, a division bench of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Javed Iqbal Wani left it to the government to consider the issues raised in consultation with the Samiti.

“We do not want to enter into the merits of the issues which have been raised by the petitioner Samiti in the representation to this court and rather consider it appropriate to leave those issues to be considered, negotiated, and resolved at the level of the government in consultation with the representatives of the petitioner Samiti,” the bench said. The court said this following its perusal of a “note” of J&K’s Special DG, CID, which was produced before it by Advocate General D C Raina in a sealed cover “to contend that all possible care is taken to address all the issues”.