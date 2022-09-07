Media company allegedly dupes 25 employees

According to the employees, the company stopped paying the employees in February. They started paying after a month’s gap and finally completely stopped paying the employees since April 2022, in the meantime the employees were spending their own money to run the organization.

An employee of the said company (name withheld) alleged the company has provided him with some cheques which would clear the pending dues but the cheques were fake as well as the account’s balance was nil.

Another employee (who wished not to be named) alleged “It all started on March 9 when some people came to our workplace claiming that the owner has looted them and is not reverting to their calls or messages.”

“Even the police from the Police Station Nishat got involved, but we continued working,” they said.

When tried to contact Nilanjan Gupta he did not respond to calls.