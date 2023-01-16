Media cooperation sought by Bandipora police to highlight deep-rooted corruption

Bandipora, Jan 16: Cooperation of the media was sought by Bandipora police to highlight the deep-rooted corruption.
The police held an interaction meeting at Conference Hall DPL with media men associated with Print and Electronic Media of the district on Monday.
On the occasion, SP Bandipora Lakshay Sharma accompanied by DYSP HQRS Bandipora Shri Shafat Mohmad welcomed the journalists.
During the interaction, SP Bandipora highlighted the importance and role of media in a democratic setup by describing it as an important pillar of democracy and assured close cooperation between the police and media.
Lakshay said that the professional force is working with extra zeal to keep the district peaceful while also acting tough against those involved in breaking the laws.
The officer also sought cooperation from the media personnel in highlighting the deep-rooted corruption affecting the general public on a day-to-day day basis.