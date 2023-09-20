Media festival held at GDC Boys Baramulla

The festival was organised by the Department of Media Studies of the college.

The festival witnessed enthusiastic participation from institutions such as the Central University of Kashmir (CUK), Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Government College for Women MA Road Srinagar, GDC Nawa Kadal, and Amar Singh College Srinagar. The event's focal point was a dazzling array of short films, documentaries, photographs, and photo stories that captured the ingenuity of the students.

One of the highlights of the festival was the screening of a poignant short film addressing the issue of child labor. This emotional piece shed light on the challenges faced by young laborers and underscored the urgent need for implementing government policies to enroll these children in schools, ensuring their brighter future.