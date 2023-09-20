Media festival held at GDC Boys Baramulla

Baramulla, Sep 20: The Government Degree College (GDC) Boys Baramulla on Wednesday hosted its 5th edition of media festival, a vibrant platform for students from various colleges and universities to showcase their creative talents.
The festival was organised by the Department of Media Studies of the college.
The festival witnessed enthusiastic participation from institutions such as the Central University of Kashmir (CUK), Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Government College for Women MA Road Srinagar, GDC Nawa Kadal, and Amar Singh College Srinagar. The event's focal point was a dazzling array of short films, documentaries, photographs, and photo stories that captured the ingenuity of the students.
One of the highlights of the festival was the screening of a poignant short film addressing the issue of child labor. This emotional piece shed light on the challenges faced by young laborers and underscored the urgent need for implementing government policies to enroll these children in schools, ensuring their brighter future.
In addition to film presentations, students delivered a thought-provoking play that tackled the persisting issue of caste and class system in contemporary society, aiming to raise awareness about the negativity associated with such prejudices.
The audience was also treated to an exclusive glimpse into the functioning of the media department's newsroom at GDC Baramulla, receiving well-deserved praise for its dedication to journalism ethics and practices.
A short skit emphasized the critical role of media in society, highlighting the responsibilities and ethical standards that media professionals must uphold. Special attention was given to the impact of social media content on individual lives, prompting reflection on the influence of digital platforms.
During his welcome address, Principal of GDC Boys Baramulla, Prof. Mohammad Farooq Rather, stressed the importance of ethics and credibility in journalism. He emphasized the responsibility of journalists to verify and analyze information before disseminating it to the public.
Producers Aijaz-Ul-Haque and Tariq Abdullah from EMMRC Kashmir University also shared their insights and experiences with the audience, further enriching the festival's discourse.
The event culminated with a vote of thanks delivered by Prof. Tariq Ahmad Chalkoo, the Staff Secretary of GDC Baramulla, expressing gratitude to all participants, guests, and organizers for their dedication and commitment to making the media festival a resounding success.