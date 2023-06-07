Media interaction at Baramulla | Khatana, Darakhshan Andrabi highlight govt achievements

Baramulla, June 7 : Member Parliament Er Gulam Ali Khatana, and J&K Waqf Board Chairperson Dr Darakhshan Andrabi on Wednesday praised the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leading the nation towards a new era of development, national security, and international prominence.
While addressing a gathering during a programme organised for media and social media influencers at Dak Bunglow Baramulla, they said that during the nine year tenure of Prime Minister Narinder Modi, the country has gone through unprecedented progress.
Khatana said the implementation of innovative initiatives like ‘Make in India’ and ‘Startup’s’ has changed the landscape of prosperity of the country. He said, “One Nation, One Country, slogan has strengthened national unity, while ensuring the safety and security of India's borders,” said Khatana
He said, the implementation of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) has played a vital role in ensuring that the last person in the line receives their rightful benefits, effectively eliminating middlemen from the system.