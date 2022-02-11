Media persons urged to enroll for SEHAT cards

In appreciation of difficulties and time constraints under which the media persons and other professionals operate, the SHA has set up quick facilitation centers for hassle-free registration of Golden Cards under the Ayushman Bharat – PradhanMantri Jan ArogyaYojna (AB PM-JAY) scheme. The two registration centers effective between February 10 and 16 have been set up at the Department of Information office at Jammu and Srinagar.

The Golden Card registration is open for everyone associated with the media sector, including journalists and allied staff members from different line departments of the media houses as also the independent media persons within the districts of Jammu and Srinagar.