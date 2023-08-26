Mediation an effective tool to resolve disputes: Chief Justice

Judge High Court of J&K and Ladakh and Chairman Mediation and Conciliation Committee, Justice TashiRabstan stressed upon the need to use and the benefits of mediation as a tool for dispute resolution.

He urged the participants to take maximum benefit out of this training.

Justice TashiRabstan also addressed the gathering in the local language. Justice Rabstan also conducted the inspection of the District Court Complex Kargil.

The programme was organised by the Mediation and Conciliation Committee of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in collaboration with Ladakh Legal Services Authority in Kargil.