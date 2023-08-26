Mediation an effective tool to resolve disputes: Chief Justice

Ganderbal, Aug 26: Chief Justice High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Justice N Kotiswar Singh Saturday said that mediation was an effective tool to resolve disputes.
Inaugurating a one-day awareness-cum-training programme on mediation for the members of Panchayati Raj Institutions, panel lawyers, and para legal volunteers of Kargil district, the Chief Justice said that mediation was an effective tool to resolve disputes and endeavour should be made by the public at large to resolve the disputes through Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanism.
Chief Justice Singh said that for the first time such a programme for the Panchayati Raj institutions had been organized by the High Court in Kargil and such programmes play an effective role in making the people aware about the ADR methods.
Judge High Court of J&K and Ladakh and Chairman Mediation and Conciliation Committee, Justice TashiRabstan stressed upon the need to use and the benefits of mediation as a tool for dispute resolution.
He urged the participants to take maximum benefit out of this training.
Justice TashiRabstan also addressed the gathering in the local language. Justice Rabstan also conducted the inspection of the District Court Complex Kargil.
The programme was organised by the Mediation and Conciliation Committee of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in collaboration with Ladakh Legal Services Authority in Kargil.
The inauguration of the one-day awareness programme on mediation marks a significant step towards achieving the constitutional goal of access to justice for all.
The resource persons for the programme were Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain, Judge Delhi High Court and Nagina Jain, Advocate Senior Mediator.
M K Sharma, Principal Secretary to the Chief Justice, RajinderSapru Coordinator Mediation and Conciliation Committee, Iqbal Ahmad Masoudi, Principal District and Sessions Judge Kargil, SpalzesAngmo, Member Secretary Ladakh Legal Services Authority, PhuntsogAngmo, CJM and Secretary DLSA Kargil, ShafiqMushtaq Lone, Munsiff and JMIC, Sankoo, GhulamMohi-ud-Din, ADC Kargil, Manzoor Ahmad DySP HQ Kargil, Reyaz Ahmad Khan President Association Kargil and other members of the Bar, District Officers, Sarpanches, Panches, Panel Lawyers and PLVs of District Kargil were also present on the occasion.