Medical camp organised

Srinagar, Aug 13: Medical camp was conducted by Dr Ferovas Labs and Imaging with the assistance of Haya Charitable Foundation on 12 August. In the camp hundreds of patients were treated under the supervision of various doctors like Gastroenterologist, Chest specialists, gynaecologists and Orthopedician where free medicines were distributed along with free blood investigations and free USG scanning.
A team of specialised doctors will be available at the centre for consultation for which the patients can book their appointments by visiting or calling them.
Dr Feroz Naqshbandi (Chairman Haya Charitable Foundation) said from time to time more medical camps would be organised in future as Dr Ferovas Labs & Imaging will be coming up with more services like Xray /CT /MRI etc. “This camp was successfully conducted with significant aid and support given by Dr Feroz Naqshbandi ( chairman haya charitable foundation) ....The success of this camp highlights Robust excellent relations between Dr Ferovas Labs and Imaging with Haya charitable foundation. In the camp a significant contribution was made by various doctors and staff,” a statement read.