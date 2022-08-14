Medical camp organised

Dr Feroz Naqshbandi (Chairman Haya Charitable Foundation) said from time to time more medical camps would be organised in future as Dr Ferovas Labs & Imaging will be coming up with more services like Xray /CT /MRI etc. “This camp was successfully conducted with significant aid and support given by Dr Feroz Naqshbandi ( chairman haya charitable foundation) ....The success of this camp highlights Robust excellent relations between Dr Ferovas Labs and Imaging with Haya charitable foundation. In the camp a significant contribution was made by various doctors and staff,” a statement read.