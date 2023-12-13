Medical camp organised at IUST

Awantipora, Dec 13: The Centre for AYUSH Science at IUST organised a free medical camp at Kumar Mohalla, Awantipora, as part of the Community Outreach Programme. The programme was organised in collaboration with the Directorate of AYUSH, District Pulwama, while the camp was aimed to reach out to the community and provide healthcare services at their door steps.

DrArshid Ahmad Ganie and DrZahoor Ahmad (MO AYUSH, Pulwama), led the medical team, including DrTabasum Fatima (Research Associate, IUST) and DrNayeem Ahmad (MO AYUSH, Pulwama), and conducted free medical consultations, basic health screenings, and distributed medicines.