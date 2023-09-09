Medical camp organised at Rafiabad

Rafiabad, Sep 9: A mega free medical camp was jointly organised by AYUSH Department Baramulla and Rafiabad Awami Forum in Braman, a remote village of Rohama Rafiabad. The camp was thrown open on Saturday with an aim to benefit the poor and provide them healthcare facilities at their door steps.
The camp was inaugurated by District AYUSH officer Dr Yasmeena Jan, DDC Member Rohama, BDC Chairman Rohama and officers bearers of Rafiabad Awami Forum including Abdul Ahad Mir, Dr Hamidullah Mir, Abdul Khaliq, Ghulam Ahmad, Mohammad Maqbool, Raja Sajad, Azam Khan and Shakeel Muzaffar.
Almost 500 patients were examined while as free medicines were also given to the them.
Dr Hamidullah Mir of Rafiabad Awami Forum appreciated people of Braman and other adjacent villages for their participation and cooperation in making the camp successful. He said that since the inception of Rafiabad Awami Forum, they have been on the forefront to work for the betterment of society.