Medical camp organised at Rafiabad

The camp was inaugurated by District AYUSH officer Dr Yasmeena Jan, DDC Member Rohama, BDC Chairman Rohama and officers bearers of Rafiabad Awami Forum including Abdul Ahad Mir, Dr Hamidullah Mir, Abdul Khaliq, Ghulam Ahmad, Mohammad Maqbool, Raja Sajad, Azam Khan and Shakeel Muzaffar.

Almost 500 patients were examined while as free medicines were also given to the them.