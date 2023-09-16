Medical camp organised in Bandipora

The Free Medical Camp was inaugurated by DIG NKR, DC Bandipora and SSP Bandipora in which renowned doctors were available for free consultations. The renowned doctors include Dr Sushil Razdan (Neurologist), Dr Rajni Razdan (Gynaecologist), Dr Shiveta Razdan (Breast Oncoplastic Surgeon), Dr Anil Dhar (Neuro Surgeon) and Dr KK Pandita (General Physician).