Medical camp organised in Gund

Kangan, Nov 13: Department of Ayush District Ganderbal in collaboration with Socio Economic Empowerment of Kashmir Society (SEEKS), an NGO, conducted a free medical aid camp at Gund tehsil of Kangan in Ganderbal district on Monday. The experts educated the women how to maintain iron levels and general health indicators. Medical officers from Ayush Ganderbal treated many patients and distributed Ayush immunity boosting medicine among the patients.

DDC Noorani Jara, BDC Gund, Panchayat Representatives and members of Civil Society Tehsil Gund also were present.