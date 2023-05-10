Medical camp organised in Kupwara

The camp was organised in collaboration with Quality Healthcare Hospital. The camp was organized with the aim to provide free medical treatment to economically backward and remote inhabitants of Kupwara, a handout read.

A team of highly specialised doctors and nursing staff from the Quality Healthcare Hospital were made available under one roof for free medical check-ups. The doctors dispensed free medicines and rendered advice on maintaining good health and nutritional lifestyle to all patients who turned up for health check-ups and consultations.