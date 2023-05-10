Medical camp organised in Kupwara

Kupwara, May 10: The Civil Society Lolab-Ehsaas Foundation on Wednesday organised a free medical camp in Shranth village of Kupwara district.
The camp was organised in collaboration with Quality Healthcare Hospital. The camp was organized with the aim to provide free medical treatment to economically backward and remote inhabitants of Kupwara, a handout read.
A team of highly specialised doctors and nursing staff from the Quality Healthcare Hospital were made available under one roof for free medical check-ups. The doctors dispensed free medicines and rendered advice on maintaining good health and nutritional lifestyle to all patients who turned up for health check-ups and consultations.
Speaking on this occasion, MD Quality Health Care Hospital Dr. Abdul Majeed Wani said that “organising such free medical camps was necessary for these remote areas, where no one reaches.” “Quality Healthcare will organize free medical camps in the future too.”
“I am the son of this land and I will continue to serve my people,” he said.
He said that Ehsaas Foundation has played a pivotal role by extending medical assistance in north Kashmir with Quality Care Hospital.
“In this area where people are deprived of special medical facilities, specialists including gynecologists, pediatricians, orthopedics specialists, dentists, psychologists, and medicine specialists the facilities were made available,” he said.