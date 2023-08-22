Medical cum drug  awareness camp organised in Handwara

Srinagar, Aug 22: Police in Handwara in collaboration with GMC Handwara, organised a free medical cum drug addiction awareness camp at Govt Primary School Falmarg, Vilgam under the “Civic Action Programme” of J&K Police.
A team of doctors from different specialties including Orthopaedics, General Medicine and Psychiatry offered consultation to around 306 persons. The main aim of the medical camp was to provide access to medical check-up and medicines and to generate awareness about medical treatment for drug de-addiction.
The attending patients availed free medical consultation from the visiting team of specialist doctors. The team of doctors also briefed the patients and their attendants about signs and symptoms of drug addiction. They were also made aware of medical treatments available for de-addiction, which could be life saving for severe addicts. They were urged to spread awareness among their near and dear ones that addiction can be treated with timely medical attention.