Medical-cum-veterinary camp organised at GMS Hathlanga in Uri

Baramulla, Sep 5: The Rustam Battalion in collaboration with the ‘Borderless World Foundation’ completed second day of multi-day medical-cum-veterinary camp on Tuesday.
The camp was organised at the Government Middle School Hathlanga Uri, a village close to the line of control. The aim of organising the camp at such a far off place was to provide vital services to the villagers and their live stock who often are unable to access quality healthcare owing to remote location.
The presence of the medical and the veterinary teams at the camp in which doctors and other staff members were present diagnosed and treated a wide range of health issues.
The veterinary experts also provided necessary treatment to the live stock and apprised the local population about the various health issues of the live stock and immediate action before availing the services of the veterinary doctors in case there is some ailment in the live stock.
During the 2 days camp large number of locals participated and availed the benefits and necessary guidance of the experts. The atmosphere was charged with a sense of hope. The veterinary camp and the medical camp evoked tremendous enthusiasm among the local population.
By the end of the second day, an additional 59 patients and 126 animals had received the much-needed care they deserved. The Indian Army's unwavering commitment to the well-being of these border villages has not gone unnoticed. The gratitude expressed by the locals was heartfelt and profound, reinforcing the bond between the Indian Army and the people it serves.