Medical negligence | Courts should not order FIR without expert opinion: HC

The court said that a Criminal Court has to obtain the opinion of the medical expert and if from such opinion, a prima facie case of criminal negligence is made out against a medical professional, only then the machinery of criminal law should be set into motion. “This is necessary to avoid any indiscriminate and frivolous proceedings against the doctors.”

The court was hearing a petition filed by one F Ahmad Bhat, challenging the order dated 5 February 2018 passed by a magistrate in Pulwama, directing SHO police station Pulwama to register an FIR and investigate the case on a complaint alleging medical negligence on part of the petitioner. Subsequently the FIR was registered.