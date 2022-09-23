Medical programme on adverse drug reactions held at GMC Anantnag

Dr Sami Magray, Head Department of Pharmacology briefed about the activities being undertaken by the Drug Monitoring Centre of GMC Anantnag and gave a detailed presentation about the number of ADR's being reported routinely.

On the final day of awareness week a quiz, poster making and debate competition was held among the MBBS and Nursing/ Paramedical students with the aim to impart the knowledge of ADR monitoring at the earlier stages of their career development and hence carve them into better and responsible health care providers.