Medical programme on adverse drug reactions held at GMC Anantnag

Anantnag, Sep 23: The Department of Pharmacology observed Pharmacovigilance week at Govt Medical College Anantnag.
The program was held to impart awareness regarding reporting of adverse drug reactions during routine clinical practice in associated hospitals of GMC Anantnag. The week-long program consisted of ADR awareness among health care workers and public and other activities.
Dr Sami Magray, Head Department of Pharmacology briefed about the activities being undertaken by the Drug Monitoring Centre of GMC Anantnag and gave a detailed presentation about the number of ADR's being reported routinely.
On the final day of awareness week a quiz, poster making and debate competition was held among the MBBS and Nursing/ Paramedical students with the aim to impart the knowledge of ADR monitoring at the earlier stages of their career development and hence carve them into better and responsible health care providers.
The programme was attended by a plethora of faculty members, consultants, Medical Superintendent, Administrators, Nursing and Paramedical Staff etc and ended with distribution of prizes among the winners of the quiz by Principal GMC Anantnag, Prof (Dr) Tariq Syed Qureshi.
MFF supports such initiatives taken up by the young faculty members and appreciates the support provided by the Principal GMC Anantnag in making these happen which shall go a long way in improving the academic and responsible culture of the institution.