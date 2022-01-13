Medical student dies of suspected cardiac arrest at SMHS hospital

Sopore, Jan 13: A 28-year-old student from Sopore area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district pursuing his postgraduate medical degree died of a suspected cardiac arrest at the SMHS hospital in Srinagar on Wednesday evening, his family said on Thursday.
The family of Muhammad Rashid, son of Ghulam Qadir Ahanger, a resident of Model town Sopore, told Greater Kashmir that they called Rashid on his phone at around 4 pm on Wednesday but he did not pick up.
Rashid, they said, was putting up at a rented accommodation in Karan Nagar locality of the city.
“We were worried after he didn’t answer repeated phone calls. We then called one of his colleagues at the hospital who went to his (Rashid's) room, but found him lying unconscious,” said a family member.
Rashid was later shifted to SMHS hospital where doctors declared him dead "due to heart attack", added the family member.
Authorities at SMHS Hospital could not be immediately contacted for their comments. The story will be updated when their version is available.