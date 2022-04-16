Medscape's Fit India initiative reaches Kashmir

Srinagar, Apr 16: MedScapeIndia under its Fit India programme is set to join hands with the doctors in Kashmir for the welfare of the population in the region.
"Various services will be offered to patients in the region, such as free medical checks, free surgeries, oxygen concentrators, mental health counselling, telemedicine, and further support to cancer patients," said Dr. Sunita Dube, MD Radiologist and the founder Chairperson of MedScapelndia, AMET.
Several doctors, physicians, radiologists, dentists, and other healthcare experts from Maharashtra and other parts of the nation have volunteered to be a part of this cause.
"This initiative will benefit the people of Kashmir who are in dire need of medical assistance," said Dr Sunita Dube.
Doctors from the Valley had expressed their desire to have the flagship programme of MedscapeIndia in the region to inspire people for their well-being. And MedScapeIndia had also requested support from the government.
The physicians' organisation from the Baramulla district had approached the organisation to lend healthcare facilities during the tough circumstances brought by the recent pandemic.
It has also been decided that the annual Fit Indian conclave held by MedScapeindia on Doctors Day will now take place in Kashmir in the near future.
MedScapelndia, AMET, a Mumbai based non-profit organisation run by Dr. Sunita Dube, MD Radiologist, aims to bring the entire healthcare community on one platform and work towards development in the health sector to create an environment for the medical community to work on socio-scientific issues and share and receive wide-ranging reliable medical information and reports. The organisation provides healthcare facilities to the underprivileged population.
MedScapeIndia has worked for various flagship awareness campaigns such as Save the Girl Child, HIV Awareness, Preventive medical camps. Breast Cancer Awareness, We Doctor’s Campaign for COVID - 19, Doctors' legible Handwriting campaign, World's first Doctors' Anthem, Anokhee Pahal, FIT INDIA Movement, Million smile, Women empowerment projects, Annual Medscapelndia Awards, and many more.