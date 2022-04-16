Medscape's Fit India initiative reaches Kashmir

"Various services will be offered to patients in the region, such as free medical checks, free surgeries, oxygen concentrators, mental health counselling, telemedicine, and further support to cancer patients," said Dr. Sunita Dube, MD Radiologist and the founder Chairperson of MedScapelndia, AMET.

Several doctors, physicians, radiologists, dentists, and other healthcare experts from Maharashtra and other parts of the nation have volunteered to be a part of this cause.