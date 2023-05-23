Meet Asma Zaroo, a young poetess from Kashmir, who weaves magic with her poetry

Srinagar, May 23: Asma S Zaroo, a young poetess in the serene city of Srinagar, makes the readers dive into emotions and introspection through her writings.

Zaroo is an educationist by profession and a poetess by passion. Her journey into the realm of poetry began with a deep appreciation for the symphony of nature and the profound beauty that surrounds it. When asked about her initiation into the world of poetry, Asma recollects her fascination with the sounds of raindrops cascading onto the earth, the melodious chirping of birds, and the kaleidoscope of colours that paint the world in various forms.

"Everything has a pun, a rhythm," she says, "just like the breathtaking sunsets and sunrises we witness in the universe."

It was this realization that gradually awakened the poetess within her, as her innate connection with the world grew stronger with each passing day.

Asma's poetic journey has been one of self-reflection and constant growth. She immerses herself in the written words, both as a writer and a voracious reader, to explore the depths of authenticity within her poetry. Her dedication to self-progress and self-examination is evident in the profoundness of her verses.

She approaches her craft with great dedication. After writing her poems, she also devotes ample time to reading and introspection. Immersed in self-examination, she seeks to infuse her poetic expressions with authenticity.

However, like many budding poets, Asma too has faced her fair share of challenges. She laments the fact that numerous writing platforms require a fee for publishing one's work, and even competitions often come with a price tag. She believes that financial barriers should not restrict art and that true talent should be recognized regardless of one's financial capabilities.

Undeterred by these challenges, Asma took matters into her own hands and self-published her maiden book as an e-book without spending a single penny, a testament to her determination and belief in her craft.