Meet Asma Zaroo, a young poetess from Kashmir, who weaves magic with her poetry

Zaroo is an educationist by profession and a poetess by passion. Her journey into the realm of poetry began with a deep appreciation for the symphony of nature and the profound beauty that surrounds it. When asked about her initiation into the world of poetry, Asma recollects her fascination with the sounds of raindrops cascading onto the earth, the melodious chirping of birds, and the kaleidoscope of colours that paint the world in various forms.

"Everything has a pun, a rhythm," she says, "just like the breathtaking sunsets and sunrises we witness in the universe."

It was this realization that gradually awakened the poetess within her, as her innate connection with the world grew stronger with each passing day.