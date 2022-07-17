Meet Masarat Farooq: Kashmir's first educational entrepreneur

During her childhood, Masrat faced abject poverty and had no time for playing like other girls of her age.

"When I used to see girls of my age playing, I never participated in the group but used to watch them wistfully," she said.

Masrat was sensitive from her childhood and always wanted to do something out of box to overcome the phase of poverty.

“My mother would always make me understand that our financial situation is difficult. That is why I started taking tuitions when I was in class 10th . It would help me to manage the financial crises and balance the daily expenditures of my home," she said.

While Masrat was already struggling to continue her studies, her father who was an artisan met with a fatal accident and became bedridden.

"At this stage I was pursuing my graduation and I was completely broken after my father's accident. His business had already witnessed a downfall and now he is bedridden which devastated me," she said, adding that one of her maternal uncles always stood by them during the tough phase and helped Masrat and her other Siblings to continue their studies.

Masrat, by her conviction completed her graduation from Government College for Women M A Road Srinagar and later completed her master's degree in Clinical Psychology from IGNOU.