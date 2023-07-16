Meet Nisar Ahmad Sofi revitalizing Kashmiri language, uniting communities

Srinagar, July 16: Language is not just a means of communication; it is an integral part of a community’s identity and culture. In the culturally diverse region of Kashmir, the native language, Kashmiri, has faced significant challenges in recent years. However, amidst this struggle, one individual has emerged as a tireless advocate for the revival of Kashmiri.

Nisar Ahmad Sofi has devoted his life to preserving and promoting the rich heritage of the Kashmiri language. With his unwavering commitment, Sofi has become a beacon of hope for the preservation and revitalization of Kashmiri.

Sofi was born and raised in Safa Kadal area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. Growing up in a region known for its linguistic diversity, he developed a deep appreciation for the richness of languages from an early age.

Inspired by his Kashmiri-speaking family and the oral traditions that surrounded him, Sofi recognized the urgent need to protect the endangered Kashmiri language from further erosion. This realization sparked his lifelong mission to study and revitalize Kashmiri.

Armed with knowledge and determination, Sofi embarked on journey to revive Kashmiri language. He also runs a YouTube channel which has about one lack subscribers whereby he promotes Kashmiri language. He interviews Kashmiri poets and Sufi sages continuously on his YouTube channel.

Through his YouTube channel, Sofi has created a platform for Kashmiri poets, writers, and scholars to share their work and perspectives on the language. He believes that by amplifying their voices, he can inspire a renewed interest in Kashmiri among the younger generation.