MEET THE EMINENT: CUS holds interactive session of teaching faculty, English students

The Cluster University of Srinagar (CUS) organised an interactive session of teaching faculty and students pursuing integrated course in English subject with prominent academicians.

The session was held under the aegis Meet the Eminent Programme started by the University.

The session was held with former Chairman, Department of English, Aligarh Muslim University Professor Mohammad Rizwan Khan.

Khan is also a visiting fellow at the Department of Arts and Aesthetics at IULM University, Milan, Italy and at the Department of English and American Studies, University of Pannonia, Veszprem, Hungary.