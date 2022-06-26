MEET THE EMINENT: CUS holds interactive session of teaching faculty, English students

The Cluster University of Srinagar (CUS) organised an interactive session of teaching faculty and students pursuing integrated course in English subject with prominent academicians.
The session was held under the aegis Meet the Eminent Programme started by the University.
The session was held with former Chairman, Department of English, Aligarh Muslim University Professor Mohammad Rizwan Khan.
Khan is also a visiting fellow at the Department of Arts and Aesthetics at IULM University, Milan, Italy and at the Department of English and American Studies, University of Pannonia, Veszprem, Hungary.
As per the handout issued here, the interactive session was presided over by the Vice-Chancellor (VC) CUS Prof. Qayuum Hussain.
Dean Academic Affairs CUS Prof Mushtaq Ahmad Lone, Controller Prof Mir Khurshid Ahmad, Dean Faculty of Arts and Humanities, Coordinator IG English Programme and head, Department of English were also present on the occasion.
The programme was attended by a good number of students enrolled in IG English Programme at Amar Singh (AS) College and faculty members belonging to the Department of English of the college and other constituent colleges of University.
Both the students and faculty members held extensive interaction with Professor Mohammad Rizwan Khan on the aspects of teaching, research and other pedagogical requisites which are relevant in the ever evolving field of higher education.
During the session, Prof Mohammad Rizwan Khan shared his views and long and wide range of teaching and research experience with the participants and emphasized on the necessity of exploring fresh path breaking domains in the field of teaching and research which can prove beneficial for the society in the long run.
He called for opening up various new experimental fields and methods of teaching at both the college and university levels.
The students and the faculty members appreciated the efforts of VC CUS to bring vibrancy to the academic atmosphere in the university by holding such programmes.
They expressed the hope that more such events will be held in the future.