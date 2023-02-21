Meeting held in Kupwara to formulate MGNREGA convergence plan for 2023-24

The DDC said that there is ample opportunity to strike a convergence between MGNREGA and other major programmes being implemented by different line departments without diluting their goals and objectives to redouble the benefits and quantity and quality of works and give minimum benefits to labour force of the district.

The DDC while stressing on the need of convergence said for creation of durable assets maximum possible works shall be executed in convergence with NREGA in the financial year 2023-24 where excavation related works, labour oriented and plantation based works shall be executed under convergence. The DDC directed to execute all IWMP works across Kupwara district under convergence with NREGA.