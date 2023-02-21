Meeting held in Kupwara to formulate MGNREGA convergence plan for 2023-24

Kupwara, Feb 21: The District Development Commissioner (DDC), Kupwara, Dr. Doifode Sagar Dattatray today convened a meeting of District officers of line departments, here, to formulate and finalize the Convergence Plan under MGNREGA for financial year 2023-24 .
The DDC said that there is ample opportunity to strike a convergence between MGNREGA and other major programmes being implemented by different line departments without diluting their goals and objectives to redouble the benefits and quantity and quality of works and give minimum benefits to labour force of the district.
The DDC while stressing on the need of convergence said for creation of durable assets maximum possible works shall be executed in convergence with NREGA in the financial year 2023-24 where excavation related works, labour oriented and plantation based works shall be executed under convergence. The DDC directed to execute all IWMP works across Kupwara district under convergence with NREGA.
"In convergence with MGNREGA, IWMP can make good durable and constructive assets- No IWMP work shall be executed in district without convergence of MGNREGA" DDC said. While reviewing the Forest department schemes, the DDC said that Forest department will carry 100 percent plantation works in convergence with NREGA.
"No department will do the earth excavation or earth work on its own except in convergence with MGNREGA and no department will spend money on earth works", DDC said.