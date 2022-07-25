Meeting held to review status of undertrials in Baramulla

The committee reviewed the cases of the under-trial prisoners lodged in different jails in the District as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court and NALSA SOP. The cases of the under-trials falling under the specified categories were threadbare discussed. The preliminary exercise was made in respect of the cases of under-trial women prisoners, sick prisoners requiring specialized medical treatment and the prisoners who are above 65 years of age.

Three prisoners were recommended by the committee for their release by the concerned Executive Magistrate provided they are ready to furnish the bonds to his satisfaction for keeping good behaviour. “No case was reported to be falling under the category 11 to 14. However, one case reported to be falling under category No.15 from Judicial Magistrate Pattan was not recommended in this meeting, however, the said case shall be re-examined in the 2nd meeting of the committee after knowing about the details of the case,” a statement read.