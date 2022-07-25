Meeting held to review status of undertrials in Baramulla

Srinagar, July 25: The Under-Trial Review Committee Baramulla held its first special meeting today as per the directions of National Legal Services Authority and Jammu and Kashmir Legal Services Authority to review cases of undertrials.
This was part of the campaign “Release UTRC@75” launched by the National Legal Services Authority of India, to commemorate the 75th Independence Day in India.
The meeting was headed by Mohamad Yousuf Wani, Principal District and Sessions Judge Baramulla as Chairman of the Committee and was attended by Dr. Sehrish Asgher District Magistrate Baramulla, Rayees Mohammed Bhat Senior Superintendent of Police, . Fariqa Nazir Secretary District Legal Services Authority Baramulla, Barkat Ali Superintendent District Jail Baramulla, Nazir Ahmad Naikoo Public Prosecutor Baramulla, Syed Aijaz Ahmad Deputy Superintendent of Police DAR (Incharge Subsidiary Jail Baramulla) and Aijaz Ahmad Monga Law Officer.
The committee reviewed the cases of the under-trial prisoners lodged in different jails in the District as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court and NALSA SOP. The cases of the under-trials falling under the specified categories were threadbare discussed. The preliminary exercise was made in respect of the cases of under-trial women prisoners, sick prisoners requiring specialized medical treatment and the prisoners who are above 65 years of age.
Three prisoners were recommended by the committee for their release by the concerned Executive Magistrate provided they are ready to furnish the bonds to his satisfaction for keeping good behaviour. “No case was reported to be falling under the category 11 to 14. However, one case reported to be falling under category No.15 from Judicial Magistrate Pattan was not recommended in this meeting, however, the said case shall be re-examined in the 2nd meeting of the committee after knowing about the details of the case,” a statement read.
Besides the committee strongly recommended the availability of the drinking water facility in the premises of the District Jail Baramulla. The committee recommended that the Jalshakti (PHE) Department may take immediate steps for facilitating the adequate and un-interrupted drinking water supply to the jail. It was also recommended that the office of the Director General Prisons may explore a possibility of the installation of industrial RO water plant in the District Jail Baramulla.
It was further recommended by the committee that Chief Medical Officer Baramulla shall post a female “MPHW/Nurse with the medical unit of the District Jail Baramulla.”
It was also recommended that the CMO Baramulla shall ensure that a Medical Officer remains daily available in the jail. The up-gradation of the Prison's Health Centre was also recommended by the committee. The committee also recommended that Executive Engineer, PDD Baramulla shall ensure the un-interrupted electric supply to the Jail.