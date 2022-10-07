Meeting of 'Gender Champions Club' held at KU

Srinagar, Oct 7: Centre for Women’s Studies and Research University of Kashmir on Friday organised a formal interaction session of members of the Gender Champions Club and newly-appointed Gender Champions.
The meeting was attended by 20 Gender Champions, drawn from different departments of the University for the academic year 2022-2023.
The nominated gender champions were oriented in a way that facilitates them to help strengthen the potential of youth to advocate for gender equality and monitor progress towards gender justice. They shall also work towards making the University campus more gender-inclusive and gender-sensitive.
The interaction primarily focused on how this activity has a significant potential to make young boys and girls analyse things from an objective perspective free from any gender related bias or prejudice.
The session also emphasised how such activities can create positive social norms and introduce young agents of social change in the persuasion of valuing girls and acknowledging their diverse rights. The Champions shared their experiences on the platform and pledged to give their best as change makers.
Coordinator CWSR Dr Shazia Malik assured the gender champions all the support needed to carry out their diverse range of activities to raise the much-needed awareness on gender related issues within the campus. Dr Malik also assured to organise a training workshop at the Centre for Gender Champions very soon.
The meeting was also attended by various nodal teachers of the Club including Dr Roshan Ara from CWSR, Dr Saima Farhad, Women Proctor, University of Kashmir, Dr Yasir Hamid from Department of Psychology KU and Dr Shafia from the Institute of Home Science, KU. All of them gave their diverse and productive inputs regarding the objectives to be achieved.