Meeting of J&K Forest Development Corporation held

The Board reviewed the implementation of decisions taken in the previous board meetings and the members stressed on the need for transparency and efficiency in conduct of business.

While reviewing the overall functioning of the Corporation, the Chairperson, Sanjeev Verma appreciated the efforts of Forest Department in supporting the activities of the Forest Corporation, especially for the significant increase in markings handed over in 2021-22.The board took note of the Audit reports of the erstwhile J&K State Forest Corporation for the year 2020-21 and took on record the changes among Directors.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Mohit Gera, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Administrative Secretary Tribal Affairs Department Shahid Iqbal Choudhary and Vasu Yadav, Managing Director, J&K FDCL, Director General Codes and by representatives from Rural Development Department, and Industries and Commerce Department. The meeting ended with a vote of thanks to the chair and the participants.