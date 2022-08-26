Meeting of newly appointed Hajj Committee members held

Srinagar, Aug 26: Commissioner Secretary, Revenue, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri presided over the meeting of newly appointed members of J&K Hajj Committee at Hajj House Bemina here.
All the members recently appointed by the Government participated in the meeting. During the meeting, the election to the post of Chairperson of Haj Committee was also conducted in terms of provision of rule 4 of J&K Haj Committee Rules 2013.
In the election, Safeena Baig was elected as Chairperson of the J&K UT Haj Committee, unopposed, after a majority of the members supported her.